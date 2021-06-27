Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hexcel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -221.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

