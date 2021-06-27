Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Shares of YALA opened at $19.61 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -980.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YALA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yalla Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.