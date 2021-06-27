Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 308.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of CBIZ worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after purchasing an additional 174,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,309 shares of company stock valued at $911,400. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

