Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 220.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $70,570,000. Boston Partners raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,217,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $41,187,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.