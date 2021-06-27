Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of ProAssurance worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ProAssurance by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRA. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

