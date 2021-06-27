Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,519 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,770,000 after acquiring an additional 318,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,930,000 after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $6,942,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,313 shares of company stock worth $21,084,620.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

