Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 298,099 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298,099 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

PBI opened at $9.00 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -449.78 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

