Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,386 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,386 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 377.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 191.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,517 shares of company stock worth $1,142,405. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.81.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

