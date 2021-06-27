Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 42,687 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

SNDX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

