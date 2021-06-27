Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,610 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,427 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 48,610 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Canadian Solar worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

