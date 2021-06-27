Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,762 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

