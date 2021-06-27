Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 67,878 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AMC Networks worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCX opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

