Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 82,814 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,814 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

