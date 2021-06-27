Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Ardagh Group worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in Ardagh Group by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 142,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 4,659.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.05 and a beta of 1.22. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

