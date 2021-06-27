SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Hits $5.30 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $20.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,442.98 or 1.00171008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029264 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.00365079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.21 or 0.00733501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00366499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003648 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

