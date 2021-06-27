SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $247,733.18 and approximately $110.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022046 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005415 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,028,374 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

