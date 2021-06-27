Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 70% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $38,797.77 and approximately $18.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 92.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.61 or 0.00859761 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.