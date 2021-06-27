salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,803 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $246,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2,761.6% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.87. 15,409,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

