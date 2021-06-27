salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $241.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

