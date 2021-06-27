Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.38% of Sanderson Farms worth $48,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.13.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.29.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

