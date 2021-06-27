Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sapiens International worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.