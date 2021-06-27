Saturna Capital CORP Buys 820 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $67,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

UNP traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.