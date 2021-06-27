Saturna Capital CORP Has $59.92 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Intel were worth $59,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 21,101,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,617,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.23. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

