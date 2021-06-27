Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 1,730 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.5% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $112,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 111.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,251,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $298,543,000 after buying an additional 1,186,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.65. 7,949,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,791,398. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.06. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

