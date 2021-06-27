Saturna Capital CORP Sells 35,975 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,975 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,983,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $376.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.