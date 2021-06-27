Saturna Capital CORP Sells 98,100 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $34,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 264,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 909.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 914,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,098,000 after buying an additional 128,684 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. 9,475,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.