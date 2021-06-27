Savix (SVX) Price Hits $3.94 on Major Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Savix has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $250,539.26 and approximately $52,626.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00011431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00586727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036848 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 109,290 coins and its circulating supply is 63,590 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

