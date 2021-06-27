Scala One Day Volume Reaches $9,178.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $9,178.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00109503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00162695 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,839.23 or 1.00213790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

