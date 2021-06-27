Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Scholastic worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.09. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

