Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.77. 304,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

