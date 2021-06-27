Secret (SCRT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $674,162.00

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Secret has a market cap of $71.84 million and $674,162.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.06 or 0.00366638 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.78 or 0.01254413 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 186,926,292 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

