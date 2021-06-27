Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,948 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,007,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,604,000 after purchasing an additional 513,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

