Sei Investments Co. Acquires 44,637 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 138.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,637 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $42,903,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.