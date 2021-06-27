Sei Investments Co. Acquires 64,236 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $715,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of -305.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.