Sei Investments Co. Buys 12,479 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 177.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $126.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $14.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,509 shares of company stock valued at $26,851,585. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

