Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,930 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.