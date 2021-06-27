Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Kennametal worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 301.08, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.