Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock valued at $455,975 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,576.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,558.11. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

