Sei Investments Co. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

SANM stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.29. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

