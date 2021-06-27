Sei Investments Co. Has $1.74 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,588,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

NYSE EBS opened at $63.37 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EBS. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.