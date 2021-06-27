Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 296.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after buying an additional 1,863,732 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

