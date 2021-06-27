Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

MMP opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

