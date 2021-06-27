Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,919 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

