Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

