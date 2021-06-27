Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,200 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $86.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

