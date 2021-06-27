Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 607.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,445 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of American Software worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Software by 69.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMSWA. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 9,180 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $222,615.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,693 shares of company stock worth $2,059,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

