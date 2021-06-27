Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BRF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,836,000 after acquiring an additional 688,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 54.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BRF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,297,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BRF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 1,229,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BRF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 154,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

