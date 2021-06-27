Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $196,186,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 158.3% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

