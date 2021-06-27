Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,306 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Fulton Financial worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

