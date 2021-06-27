Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,318 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.71. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.